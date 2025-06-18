Eight people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Eight people have been injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast on 18 June.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians used artillery and drones to attack Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "Two men have been injured in artillery strikes on Komyshany and Romashkove.

Another six people were injured in Russian drone attacks on Beryslav, Kherson, Antonivka and Bilozerka. Three firefighters are among those affected."

Details: Houses and high-rise buildings, other civilian infrastructure and cars were damaged.

