Andrii MoshkunThursday, 19 June 2025, 09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
Serhii Bohachuk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian boxer Serhii Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) has entered the top 5 of the updated IBF ratings in the junior middleweight division.

Source: IBF website

Details: Bohachuk has made significant progress compared to the previous rating, having risen from 8th to 5th place.

The champion in this latest rating is Russia's Bakhram Murtazaliev. Bohachuk previously stated that he was ready to fight the Russian and other champions in the junior middleweight division, particularly Sebastian Fundora.

IBF junior middleweight ratings:

  1. Erickson Lubin (USA)
  2. NOT RATED
  3. Josh Kelly (UK)
  4. Conor Benn (UK)
  5. Serhii Bohachuk (Ukraine)
  6. Callum Walsh (Ireland)
  7. Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr (USA)
  8. Keith Thurman (USA)
  9. Uisma Lima (Portugal)
  10. Ardreal Holmes Jr (USA)

Background:

  • On 17 May, Bohachuk defeated American Michael Fox (24-4, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision.
  • Prior to that, the Ukrainian defeated British boxer Ishmael Davis ahead of schedule. The fight took place in December on the undercard of the Usyk-Fury rematch.
  • Earlier, Bohachuk's promoter Tom Loeffler spoke about the team's plans for Bohachuk's next fights.

