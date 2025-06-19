Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

The Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

There have been 163 combat clashes on the front line over the past day, with 48 of them on the Pokrovsk front and 29 on the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 19 June

Details: A total of 163 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 29 combat clashes occurred over the past day. The Russians conducted nine airstrikes, dropped 19 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 205 artillery attacks, including one with multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units eight times in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Lyptsi and Dovhenke.

On the Kupiansk front, two Russian attacks were recorded during the day. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled a Russian assault towards Stepova Novoselivka and near Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks, trying to advance in the vicinity of the settlements of Novyi Myr, Olhivka, Hrekivka, Lypove, Zelena Dolyna and Torske and towards Shandryholove and Karpivka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops twice in the vicinity of Hryhorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 15 clashes were recorded in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, Predtechyne, Novomarkove, Bondarne and Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 15 attacks in the vicinity of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Shcherbynivka and towards Yablunivka and Novospaske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 48 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Malynivka, Lysivka, Myroliubivka, Myrne, Promin, Novopavlivka, Myrnohrad, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka and Oleksiivka and towards Novopidhirne, Poltavka and Popiv Yar.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces 20 times in the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia, Bahatyr, Vesele, Myrne, Vilne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukraine’s defence forces successfully repelled one Russian attack near Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack towards Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske front, no combat clashes were recorded in the past 24 hours.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

