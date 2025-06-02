All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia increased assaults by 19% in May compared to April – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 2 June 2025, 00:26
Russia increased assaults by 19% in May compared to April – DeepState
Ukrainian soldier firing rifle. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that the average number of daily offensive attacks by Russian forces increased by 19% in May 2025 compared to April.

Source: DeepState

Details: According to DeepState, the average number of attacks per day rose from 154.8 in April to 183.6 in May.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The enemy was especially active at the beginning and end of May, trying to maintain a high intensity of attacks."

Фото: DeepState
Russian assaults between 1 January 2025 and 31 May 2025.
Photo: DeepState

Details: In April, daily attacks by the Russians exceeded 190 attacks on just two occasions, but by May that number had risen to 13 days.

The most intense day was 4 May, when the Russians launched 269 assault actions.

Background: 

  • On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for its troops to advance.
  • Demchenko explained that Russian assault groups, often using all-terrain vehicles or motorcycles, are attempting to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory, waiting for reinforcements and then attacking Ukrainian positions.
  • On 31 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russian army had become significantly more active on the Zaporizhzhia front, where it is conducting active offensive operations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

occupationRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
All News
occupation
Russian military train blown up near occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukrainian partisans disrupt Russian logistics in occupied Donetsk Oblast
Russians occupy Volodymyrivka in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
09:37
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
09:19
Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence
09:12
Russians strike business facility in Chernihiv Oblast, sparking large fire – photos
08:44
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
08:27
Russians conduct over 80 attacks on Pokrovsk and two more fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line
07:28
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
07:16
Russia launches over 590 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: five killed, nine injured
04:15
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
03:21
UK to build 12 nuclear submarines in preparation for potential war with Russia – The Sunday Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: