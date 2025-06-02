Russia increased assaults by 19% in May compared to April – DeepState

Ukrainian soldier firing rifle. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, has reported that the average number of daily offensive attacks by Russian forces increased by 19% in May 2025 compared to April.

Source: DeepState

Details: According to DeepState, the average number of attacks per day rose from 154.8 in April to 183.6 in May.

Quote: "The enemy was especially active at the beginning and end of May, trying to maintain a high intensity of attacks."

Russian assaults between 1 January 2025 and 31 May 2025. Photo: DeepState

Details: In April, daily attacks by the Russians exceeded 190 attacks on just two occasions, but by May that number had risen to 13 days.

The most intense day was 4 May, when the Russians launched 269 assault actions.

Background:

On 1 June, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said during the national 24/7 newscast that the Russians were continuing to press forward in Sumy Oblast, expanding the territory for its troops to advance.

Demchenko explained that Russian assault groups, often using all-terrain vehicles or motorcycles, are attempting to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory, waiting for reinforcements and then attacking Ukrainian positions.

On 31 May, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russian army had become significantly more active on the Zaporizhzhia front, where it is conducting active offensive operations.

