All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 2 June 2025, 04:15
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones on the night of 1-2 June, with explosions heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city. Six people have been injured, including two children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Kharkiv is under enemy UAV attack. Powerful explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Early reports indicate that enemy UAV hits were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire has broken out."

Advertisement:

Details: Early reports indicate that a fire has broken out at the scene of the strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

Terekhov said the attacks on the city had damaged a civilian business building, several houses and cars.

At 04:40, Syniehubov reported that a child had been injured in the Russian attack.

Later, Terekhov wrote that five people had been injured in the Kholodnohirskyi district, including a seven-year-old.

Updated at 05:07. Syniehubov said the number of injured had risen to six, including another child.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivdronesexplosion
Advertisement:
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
All News
Kharkiv
Russia attacks Kharkiv with UAVs: ​​fires break out, one person injured
Russia attacks Kharkiv trolleybus depot with drones: 18 vehicles damaged, injuries reported – photos
Eight Russian drones hit public transport company in Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
09:37
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
09:19
Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence
09:12
Russians strike business facility in Chernihiv Oblast, sparking large fire – photos
08:44
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
08:27
Russians conduct over 80 attacks on Pokrovsk and two more fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line
07:28
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
07:16
Russia launches over 590 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast: five killed, nine injured
04:15
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
03:21
UK to build 12 nuclear submarines in preparation for potential war with Russia – The Sunday Times
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: