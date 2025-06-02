Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones on the night of 1-2 June, with explosions heard in the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city. Six people have been injured, including two children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Kharkiv is under enemy UAV attack. Powerful explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Early reports indicate that enemy UAV hits were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire has broken out."

Details: Early reports indicate that a fire has broken out at the scene of the strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district.

Terekhov said the attacks on the city had damaged a civilian business building, several houses and cars.

At 04:40, Syniehubov reported that a child had been injured in the Russian attack.

Later, Terekhov wrote that five people had been injured in the Kholodnohirskyi district, including a seven-year-old.

Updated at 05:07. Syniehubov said the number of injured had risen to six, including another child.

