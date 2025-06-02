All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 2 June 2025, 08:44
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Mobile fire group. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 80 drones, three Iskander-M/KN ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile on the night of 1-2 June.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Russia attacked with 80 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types, three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile.

Advertisement:

They targeted mainly Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Early reports indicate that as of 08:30, Ukrainian air defence systems had downed 52 aerial targets in the country's east, south and north: 15 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were destroyed with direct fire and 37 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare. 

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Hits were recorded at 12 locations.

 
Total of 52 aerial targets were downed: 15 were destroyed with direct fire and 37 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.
 Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

air defencedronesmissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
All News
air defence
Ukraine shot down 385 Russian drones and missiles in record attack
Ukraine's foreign minister posts video of air defence repelling Russian assault
Russia attacks Ukraine with 109 UAVs and 5 missiles overnight
RECENT NEWS
10:33
Czechia reacts to Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic aircraft
10:02
Sweden tightens monitoring of Russian tankers
09:51
Russian aerial bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman and damages houses, power lines and gas pipeline
09:37
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
09:19
Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence
09:12
Russians strike business facility in Chernihiv Oblast, sparking large fire – photos
08:44
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
08:27
Russians conduct over 80 attacks on Pokrovsk and two more fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line
07:28
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: