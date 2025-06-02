Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 80 drones, three Iskander-M/KN ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile on the night of 1-2 June.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Russia attacked with 80 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types, three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and one Iskander-K cruise missile.

They targeted mainly Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Donetsk and Kherson oblasts.

Early reports indicate that as of 08:30, Ukrainian air defence systems had downed 52 aerial targets in the country's east, south and north: 15 Russian Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were destroyed with direct fire and 37 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Hits were recorded at 12 locations.

