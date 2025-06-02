All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 2 June 2025, 09:19
Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian secret services are actively trying to recruit Ukrainian citizens in European Union countries to involve them in illegal activities.

Source: press service for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian secret services have intensified their attempts to recruit Ukrainian citizens with the aim of involving them in illegal activities on the territory of European Union countries.

Advertisement:

Potential perpetrators are offered monetary rewards for participating in illegal activities, conducting surveillance of critical infrastructure and performing other tasks for the benefit of the aggressor state.

This mainly concerns Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories who find themselves in difficult circumstances."

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that the recruitment of Ukrainians to carry out hostile activities in Europe was another tool of hybrid aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine and the entire European community.

Ukrainian intelligence urged anyone who is approached by suspicious individuals to immediately contact the law enforcement agencies of their country of residence or Ukrainian diplomatic missions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

defence intelligenceEUEuropespying
Advertisement:
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
Zelenskyy changes composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Ukrainian Ground Forces commander resigns
All News
defence intelligence
UK intelligence analyses Russia's large-scale aerial attack on Ukraine last weekend
Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports Russia is planning new offensive
Ukrainian intelligence: China supplying chemicals, gunpowder and machinery to 20 Russian military plants
RECENT NEWS
10:33
Czechia reacts to Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic aircraft
10:02
Sweden tightens monitoring of Russian tankers
09:51
Russian aerial bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman and damages houses, power lines and gas pipeline
09:37
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
09:19
Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence
09:12
Russians strike business facility in Chernihiv Oblast, sparking large fire – photos
08:44
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
08:27
Russians conduct over 80 attacks on Pokrovsk and two more fronts over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:06
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures three people, damages medical facility, shop and power line
07:28
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: