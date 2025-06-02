Russian secret services try to recruit Ukrainians in Europe – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian secret services are actively trying to recruit Ukrainian citizens in European Union countries to involve them in illegal activities.

Source: press service for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "Russian secret services have intensified their attempts to recruit Ukrainian citizens with the aim of involving them in illegal activities on the territory of European Union countries.

Potential perpetrators are offered monetary rewards for participating in illegal activities, conducting surveillance of critical infrastructure and performing other tasks for the benefit of the aggressor state.

This mainly concerns Ukrainians from temporarily occupied territories who find themselves in difficult circumstances."

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that the recruitment of Ukrainians to carry out hostile activities in Europe was another tool of hybrid aggression that Russia is waging against Ukraine and the entire European community.

Ukrainian intelligence urged anyone who is approached by suspicious individuals to immediately contact the law enforcement agencies of their country of residence or Ukrainian diplomatic missions.

