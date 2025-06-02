Sweden tightens monitoring of Russian tankers
Sweden's government has announced tougher checks on insurers of foreign vessels to combat what is known as Russia's "shadow fleet".
Source: AP news
Details: Starting 1 July, the Swedish Coast Guard and Maritime Administration will collect insurance data not only on ships entering Swedish ports but also on those sailing through Sweden’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.
"This underlines Sweden’s clear presence in the Baltic Sea, which in itself has a deterrent effect," said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.
He added that the measures would also provide Sweden and its allies with valuable information about vessels, which could serve as a basis for expanding sanctions lists with more ships.
Russia uses its shadow fleet to transport oil and gas, as well as stolen Ukrainian grain. The European Union has imposed sanctions on nearly 350 vessels, with the latest additions introduced on 20 May, the publication says.
The average age of these vessels is around 18 years, meaning they are nearing the end of their service life and are more vulnerable to accidents, particularly if they are poorly maintained.
"We are seeing more and more problematic events in the Baltic Sea and this requires us not only to hope for the best, but also to plan for the worst," the Swedish prime minister said.
Background:
- As reported earlier, in May, the Estonian Navy attempted to stop the tanker Jaguar, which was passing through international waters in the Gulf of Finland en route to the port of Primorsk. In response to the actions of the Estonian forces, Russia sent a fighter jet which, according to Estonia's military, violated the country's airspace.
- Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal stated that his country would continue inspecting ships belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" despite the recent airspace violation by a Russian fighter jet.
- On 18 May, Russian authorities detained a tanker in Russian territorial waters after it had left the port of Sillamäe, Estonia, carrying shale oil. The vessel was released on 19 May.
- Following Russia’s seizure of the Green Admire oil tanker, Estonia decided to avoid the route passing through Russian territorial waters.
- Russia later began using warships to escort its shadow fleet tankers in the Gulf of Finland. Finland’s Navy reported increased military activity in the region.
- It was also reported that Russia’s crude oil export revenues have dropped to a two-year low amid falling prices.
- The average volume of Russian oil shipments was 3.39 million barrels per day over the four weeks leading up to 25 May. This was only 10,000 barrels per day less than the previous period ending 18 May, but the gross value of these shipments was the lowest since April 2023.
- Russia’s oil export revenues fell by US$20 million, or 1%, to US$1.26 billion in the week ending 25 May.
- In April, Russia earned US$13.2 billion from crude oil and oil product exports – the lowest figure in nearly two years.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!