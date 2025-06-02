Sweden tightens monitoring of Russian tankers

Sweden's government has announced tougher checks on insurers of foreign vessels to combat what is known as Russia's "shadow fleet".

Details: Starting 1 July, the Swedish Coast Guard and Maritime Administration will collect insurance data not only on ships entering Swedish ports but also on those sailing through Sweden’s territorial waters and exclusive economic zone.

"This underlines Sweden’s clear presence in the Baltic Sea, which in itself has a deterrent effect," said Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

He added that the measures would also provide Sweden and its allies with valuable information about vessels, which could serve as a basis for expanding sanctions lists with more ships.

Russia uses its shadow fleet to transport oil and gas, as well as stolen Ukrainian grain. The European Union has imposed sanctions on nearly 350 vessels, with the latest additions introduced on 20 May, the publication says.

The average age of these vessels is around 18 years, meaning they are nearing the end of their service life and are more vulnerable to accidents, particularly if they are poorly maintained.

"We are seeing more and more problematic events in the Baltic Sea and this requires us not only to hope for the best, but also to plan for the worst," the Swedish prime minister said.

