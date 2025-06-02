Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius for Bucharest Nine summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Lithuania on Monday 2 June to participate in the Bucharest Nine (B9) summit.

Source: Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The state aircraft with the Ukrainian president on board landed at Vilnius Airport at approximately 10:38.

According to the Lithuanian broadcaster, Zelenskyy will attend the Bucharest Nine and Northern Countries summit in Vilnius.

Countries in the region are organising the meeting to coordinate their positions ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague. It is expected that further support for Ukraine will be discussed at the summit.

The Bucharest Nine was established in 2015 as a format for cooperation in the security sphere. It includes Poland, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. Within this format, meetings are held at the level of leaders, foreign ministers and defence ministers.

Background:

Earlier, it became known that because of Trump, NATO is preparing a mini-declaration for the summit in The Hague, likely without mentioning Ukraine.

It was also reported that the American side supposedly opposes inviting Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the NATO summit. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied this information.

