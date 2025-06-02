First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online

The first satellite images have appeared online, allowing for a better assessment of Russian losses at the Belaya airbase in Irkutsk Oblast during a special operation by the Ukrainian Security Service.

Source: GEOINT consultant Chris Biggers

Belaya airbase. Photo: Chris Biggers

Details: Judging by the images, four Tu-22M3 bombers and three Tu-95MS bombers were likely destroyed during the operation. In addition, one Tu-95MS was probably damaged.

Background:

On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a large-scale special operation called Pavutyna (Spider's Web). During the operation, Ukrainian drones attacked strategic aircraft in the rear of Russia. In addition to Belaya, the air bases Olenya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo were also hit.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the estimated cost of the Russian strategic aircraft destroyed during the operation is US$7 billion. The service also emphasised that during the operation, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main Russian airfields were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 117 drones were used for the operation and that a corresponding number of operators were involved. He noted that the operation's office on Russian territory was located directly next to the Russian FSB headquarters in one of their regions.

