All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 2 June 2025, 12:02
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Belaya airbase. Photo: Chris Biggers

The first satellite images have appeared online, allowing for a better assessment of Russian losses at the Belaya airbase in Irkutsk Oblast during a special operation by the Ukrainian Security Service. 

Source: GEOINT consultant Chris Biggers

 
Belaya airbase.
Photo: Chris Biggers

Details: Judging by the images, four Tu-22M3 bombers and three Tu-95MS bombers were likely destroyed during the operation. In addition, one Tu-95MS was probably damaged.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 1 June, the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a large-scale special operation called Pavutyna (Spider's Web). During the operation, Ukrainian drones attacked strategic aircraft in the rear of Russia. In addition to Belaya, the air bases Olenya, Dyagilevo and Ivanovo were also hit.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine reported that the estimated cost of the Russian strategic aircraft destroyed during the operation is US$7 billion. The service also emphasised that during the operation, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main Russian airfields were destroyed.
  • Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 117 drones were used for the operation and that a corresponding number of operators were involved. He noted that the operation's office on Russian territory was located directly next to the Russian FSB headquarters in one of their regions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of UkrainedronesRussia
Advertisement:
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast injures six people, including children
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ
Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports
Ukraine did not inform US of large-scale attack on Russian airfields in advance, says Axios
RECENT NEWS
12:37
Ukraine aligns positions with Germany, Italy and UK ahead of talks with Russia in Istanbul
12:03
Russians strike industrial facility in Sumy, injuring two women – photos
12:02
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
11:44
Mykolaiv marines show how they wipe out Russian forces on Pokrovsk front – video
11:37
Russians shell Kherson, killing man and injuring 5-year-old – video
11:23
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius for Bucharest Nine summit
11:22
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
10:33
Czechia reacts to Ukrainian strike on Russian strategic aircraft
10:02
Sweden tightens monitoring of Russian tankers
09:51
Russian aerial bomb attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman and damages houses, power lines and gas pipeline
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: