Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 June 2025, 19:56
The strike on Russian aircraft on 1 June. Photo: screenshot from a video

Ukraine's Security Service has estimated the value of the Russian strategic aircraft hit during its 1 June special operation at US$7 billion.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "US$7 billion. That’s the estimated value of the strategic enemy aircraft assets hit today as part of the SSU’s special operation Pavutyna (Spiderweb).

We have struck 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at their main airbases."

Details: The SSU has promised to release more information about the operation "shortly".

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 1 June, a series of strikes took place targeting Russia’s Aerospace Forces at no fewer than four airfields.
  • Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the operation, which was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), had hit around 40 aircraft, particularly strategic bombers.
  • A source in the SSU told Ukrainska Pravda that the special operation, codenamed Pavutyna (Spiderweb), had been in preparation for over 18 months. The plan involved smuggling first-person view drones into Russia, followed by mobile wooden crates in which the drones were concealed.
  • Russia's Defence Ministry has confirmed that military airfields in five regions were attacked by first-person view (FPV) drones. The ministry blamed the "Kyiv regime" for the strikes.
  • Axios has reported that Ukraine did not inform the US in advance of its Security Service operation that resulted in the destruction of dozens of Russian aircraft.

