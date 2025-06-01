Over one-third of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers were hit in airfield drone strikes, Ukraine's Security Service reports

The strike on Russian aircraft on 1 June. Photo: screenshot from a video

Ukraine's Security Service has estimated the value of the Russian strategic aircraft hit during its 1 June special operation at US$7 billion.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "US$7 billion. That’s the estimated value of the strategic enemy aircraft assets hit today as part of the SSU’s special operation Pavutyna (Spiderweb).

Advertisement:

We have struck 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at their main airbases."

Details: The SSU has promised to release more information about the operation "shortly".

Background:

On the afternoon of 1 June, a series of strikes took place targeting Russia’s Aerospace Forces at no fewer than four airfields.

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the operation, which was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), had hit around 40 aircraft, particularly strategic bombers.

A source in the SSU told Ukrainska Pravda that the special operation, codenamed Pavutyna (Spiderweb), had been in preparation for over 18 months. The plan involved smuggling first-person view drones into Russia, followed by mobile wooden crates in which the drones were concealed.

Russia's Defence Ministry has confirmed that military airfields in five regions were attacked by first-person view (FPV) drones. The ministry blamed the "Kyiv regime" for the strikes.

Axios has reported that Ukraine did not inform the US in advance of its Security Service operation that resulted in the destruction of dozens of Russian aircraft.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!