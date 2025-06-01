Zelenskyy on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: 117 drones were used and "office" was next to FSB HQ

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described an operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) that destroyed more than 40 strategic aircraft at Russian airfields as having achieved a brilliant result that will go down in the history books.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Details: Zelenskyy said he had been briefed on the operation by Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk, Head of the SSU. He said the operation was an independent achievement by Ukraine that had been over 18 months in the planning.

Advertisement:

Quote: "An absolutely brilliant result. An independent achievement by Ukraine. One year, six months and nine days from the start of planning to effective implementation. Our most far-reaching operation.

Our people who prepared the operation were withdrawn from Russian territory in time."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vasyl Maliuk Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: The president noted that he had thanked Maliuk for this triumph by Ukraine and has also instructed the Security Service of Ukraine to disclose the details and results of the operation that can be made public.

"Of course, we cannot reveal everything now, but these are Ukrainian actions that will definitely be in the history books," Zelenskyy added.

Update: During his evening address, Zelenskyy revealed that a total of 117 drones were used in the SSU operation – and that the operation's "office" in Russia was situated next to the office of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in one of the oblasts.

Quote: "The most interesting thing – and we can now say this publicly – is that our operation's "office" in Russia was located right next to the FSB office in one of their regions.

A total of 117 drones were used in the operation, and the corresponding number of drone operators were involved. Thirty-four percent of strategic cruise missile carriers were hit at their main airbases. Our people were operating in various Russian regions spanning three time zones. Our people withdrew from Russian territory on the eve of the operation and are now safe, as are those who helped us.

It's really great to see the results of projects I authorised over a year and a half ago, which have taken more than 40 strategic aircraft away from the Russians. We will continue this work."

Background:

On the afternoon of 1 June, a series of strikes took place targeting Russia’s Aerospace Forces at no fewer than four airfields.

Sources told Ukrainska Pravda that the operation, which was carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), had hit around 40 aircraft, particularly strategic bombers.

A source in the SSU told Ukrainska Pravda that the special operation, codenamed Pavutyna (Spiderweb), had been over 18 months in the planning. The plan involved smuggling first-person view drones into Russia, followed by mobile wooden crates in which the drones were concealed.

Russia's Defence Ministry has confirmed that military airfields in five regions were attacked by first-person view (FPV) drones. The ministry blamed the "Kyiv regime" for the strikes.

Axios has reported that Ukraine did not inform the US in advance of its Security Service operation that resulted in the destruction of dozens of Russian aircraft.

Ukraine's Security Service has estimated the value of the Russian strategic aircraft hit during its 1 June special operation at US$7 billion. The SSU has stated that 34% of Russia's strategic cruise missile carriers at its main airbases have been destroyed as a result of the operation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!