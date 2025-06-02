All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU ambassador on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: Ukraine has cards

Khrystyna Bondarieva Monday, 2 June 2025, 14:27
EU ambassador on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: Ukraine has cards
Katarína Mathernová, EU Ambassador to Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

EU ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, commenting on the attack on Russian strategic aircraft, has stated that it is important to recognise Ukraine's capabilities.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová noted that Ukraine’s successful strike deep into Russian territory has impressed the world.

Advertisement:

She emphasised that the targeted air bases were the launch sites for Russian strategic bombers responsible for attacks on civilian infrastructure, children and hospitals.

Quote: "So it is important to acknowledge that no, Russia does not have all the cards – Ukraine has cards. It has its strong military industry; it has its innovation and its potential to plan an operation like this." 

Background: 

  • US President Donald Trump previously claimed that Ukraine has "no cards" and that Russia holds "the cards", implying Russia’s advantage in the war. His comments have often been criticised for downplaying Ukraine’s capabilities and being overly lenient towards Russia.
  • Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, commenting on the attack on Russian military airfields, in which strategic bombers were destroyed or damaged, stated that Ukraine is successfully defending itself.
  • Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský also remarked after the strike that having a strong and well-armed Ukraine as an ally is in Europe's interest.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Russo-Ukrainian warState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
Micromanagement by General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi is hindering effective command of Ukrainian troops – military sources
First satellite images of destroyed Russian aircraft at Belaya airbase appear online
Zelenskyy expects fruitful cooperation with Poland's newly elected president
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Russia
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and Iskander missiles overnight: air defence downs 52 UAVs
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukraine and Russia begin talks in Istanbul – video
Man supposedly linked to strategic aviation attack declared wanted in Russia
Ukraine's Security Service head sums up results of operation to destroy Russian strategic jets
RECENT NEWS
18:48
Russia does not change its ultimatum demands on Ukraine at talks in Istanbul – Axios
18:40
Polish president Duda promises to visit Ukraine before end of term
18:23
Russia claims to have offered Ukraine partial ceasefire
18:07
NATO summit must demonstrate Alliance's commitment to Ukraine, say presidents of Lithuania, Poland and Romania
17:46
Russians strike central Kramatorsk and residential area with drones
17:39
Russia's Medinsky called Ukraine's demand for return of deported children a "show for European old ladies"
17:30
Two young adults brought back from Ukraine's occupied territory, including 18-year-old who spent most of her childhood under occupation
17:23
Talks in Istanbul concluded: Ukraine and Russia agree on all-for-all exchange for two categories of PoWs
17:04
Ukrainian Buntar-3 vertical take-off drone will go into mass production – photos
16:30
Ukraine and Russia conclude talks in Istanbul: Ukraine hands over list of deported children to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: