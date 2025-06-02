EU ambassador on Ukrainian operation targeting aircraft in Russia: Ukraine has cards

EU ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová, commenting on the attack on Russian strategic aircraft, has stated that it is important to recognise Ukraine's capabilities.

Source: Mathernová on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Mathernová noted that Ukraine’s successful strike deep into Russian territory has impressed the world.

Advertisement:

She emphasised that the targeted air bases were the launch sites for Russian strategic bombers responsible for attacks on civilian infrastructure, children and hospitals.

Quote: "So it is important to acknowledge that no, Russia does not have all the cards – Ukraine has cards. It has its strong military industry; it has its innovation and its potential to plan an operation like this."

Background:

US President Donald Trump previously claimed that Ukraine has "no cards" and that Russia holds "the cards", implying Russia’s advantage in the war. His comments have often been criticised for downplaying Ukraine’s capabilities and being overly lenient towards Russia.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, commenting on the attack on Russian military airfields, in which strategic bombers were destroyed or damaged, stated that Ukraine is successfully defending itself.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský also remarked after the strike that having a strong and well-armed Ukraine as an ally is in Europe's interest.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

