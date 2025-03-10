All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 10 March 2025, 19:30
Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did
Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said that Russia "doesn’t have the cards" in the negotiations on Ukraine, even though last week he believed it did.

Source: Trump, talking to journalists on board Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump emphasised the need to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. He also said that neither Ukraine nor Russia "have the cards" to negotiate.

Advertisement:

Quote from Trump: "You know I say they [Ukraine – ed.] don’t have the cards. Nobody really has the cards. Russia doesn’t have the cards. What you have to do is you have to make a deal, and you have to stop the killing. It’s a senseless war, and we're going to get it stopped."

Details: Trump also said he hopes the talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia this week will achieve a "good result".

"I think some very big things could happen this week," he said.

The US president is also confident that Ukraine will sign the minerals deal with the US. Trump added that the US is considering lifting the pause in providing intelligence to Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 7 March, Trump said he believes Vladimir Putin wants "peace" in Ukraine and that it is easier for him to "deal" with Russia in the matter of resolving the war.
  • In late February, Trump said that Russia "has the cards" in potential peace talks to end the war, as it has "captured a lot of territory".
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah on 10 March for bilateral talks with Ukrainian officials led by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office. Rubio is expected to be joined by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.
  • Witkoff said earlier that the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine this week.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trump
Advertisement:
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
updatedExplosions occur near Ivano-Frankivsk railway station: fatalities reported
Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 13.4%
US slaps 50% tariffs on Canadian goods in response to Ontario's tax on US electricity
Over 200 combat clashes on front since beginning of day, with 58 Russian attacks near Pokrovsk – Ukraine's General Staff
EU prepares for sanctions disruption scenario due to Hungary's veto
All News
Trump
Trump administration expects significant progress in talks with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia
Trump may visit China in April
Trump's team considers easing sanctions on Russian oil, Bloomberg reports
RECENT NEWS
22:58
EXPLAINERWhy Hungary’s new veto could undermine both sanctions and Ukraine’s military funding
22:09
Trump says Zelenskyy will be invited back to White House
21:32
European Commission president welcomes Ukraine-US agreements in Saudi Arabia
21:08
30-day truce is not a frozen conflict, Ukraine's foreign minister says
20:53
US state secretary hopes Russia will agree to 30-day truce: the ball is now in their court
20:51
Trump's adviser Waltz says US discussed security guarantees with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia
20:32
Zelenskyy: US has proposed full ceasefire for 30 days. We are ready
20:14
US ends pause in military aid and intelligence sharing following Jeddah meeting
20:06
Kyiv-Washington talks: Ukraine agrees to 30-day ceasefire if Russia also stops
19:51
Ukraine's foreign minister to travel to Warsaw to brief Polish counterpart on Jeddah talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: