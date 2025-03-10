Trump says Putin has no cards in Ukraine talks, although up until Friday he did

US President Donald Trump has said that Russia "doesn’t have the cards" in the negotiations on Ukraine, even though last week he believed it did.

Source: Trump, talking to journalists on board Air Force One, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump emphasised the need to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. He also said that neither Ukraine nor Russia "have the cards" to negotiate.

Quote from Trump: "You know I say they [Ukraine – ed.] don’t have the cards. Nobody really has the cards. Russia doesn’t have the cards. What you have to do is you have to make a deal, and you have to stop the killing. It’s a senseless war, and we're going to get it stopped."

Details: Trump also said he hopes the talks between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Saudi Arabia this week will achieve a "good result".

"I think some very big things could happen this week," he said.

The US president is also confident that Ukraine will sign the minerals deal with the US. Trump added that the US is considering lifting the pause in providing intelligence to Ukraine.

Background:

On 7 March, Trump said he believes Vladimir Putin wants "peace" in Ukraine and that it is easier for him to "deal" with Russia in the matter of resolving the war.

In late February, Trump said that Russia "has the cards" in potential peace talks to end the war, as it has "captured a lot of territory".

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Jeddah on 10 March for bilateral talks with Ukrainian officials led by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office. Rubio is expected to be joined by US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Witkoff said earlier that the United States expects significant progress in the talks with Ukraine this week.

