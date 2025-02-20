All Sections
Trump says Russia "has the cards" in potential peace talks

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 20 February 2025, 10:25
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump believes that Russia holds "the cards" in potential peace talks to end the war, as Russia has "taken a lot of territory".

Source: Trump in a comment to BBC during his flight to Washington, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said he believes Russia holds the so-called trump card in any potential peace talks to end the war in Ukraine because it has "taken a lot of territory".

He said he believed Moscow wanted to see an end to the war, which Russia started with a full-scale invasion almost three years ago.

"I think the Russians want to see the war end, I really do. I think they have the cards a little bit, because they've taken a lot of territory. They have the cards," the US president said.

When asked if he believed that Russia wanted peace, Trump replied "I do."

Background:

  • As was reported earlier, Trump supported Russia's demand for elections in Ukraine during the war and said that Zelenskyy had a 4% approval rating, which is not true. 
  • The Ukrainian president responded to these statements by saying that his American counterpart was a victim of Russian disinformation, as according to a recent poll by KIIS, his approval rating is 57%.
  • Zelenskyy also said that the information that the US had provided 90% of the total amount of aid to Ukraine was not true.
  • Trump later called Zelenskyy a dictator and criticised him for refusing to sign an agreement on the development of Ukrainian mineral resources.
  • Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders stated that the American people are currently witnessing "a very sad moment in American history" as US President Donald Trump is substituting concepts, lying about Ukraine and Europe and siding with the head of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin.

