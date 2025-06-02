All Sections
Ukraine and Russia begin talks in Istanbul – video

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 2 June 2025, 15:12
Ukraine and Russia begin talks in Istanbul – video
The Ukrainian and Russian delegations during talks in Istanbul. Screenshot: video by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia have begun in Istanbul, Türkiye, during which proposals for a ceasefire and an end to the war are expected to be presented.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry reported the talks are being held in the presence of the Turkish side.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is present in the room where the negotiations are taking place.

It was also reported that İbrahim Kalın, the head of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT), would attend the meeting.

Background: 

  • On 1 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the updated composition of Ukraine’s delegation for negotiations with Russia in Istanbul aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.
  • As in the previous delegation, it is headed by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov. However, Oleksii Malovatskyi, head of the International and Operational Law Directorate at the General Staff’s Legal Department, was excluded.
  • Three new members – Andrii Fomin, Yevhenii Ostrianskyi and Yurii Kovbasa – have been added.
  • Ahead of negotiations with the Russian delegation in Istanbul, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Ukrainian delegation member Oleksandr Bevz met with representatives of Ukraine’s European partners – Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

