Micromanagement by General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi is hindering effective command of Ukrainian troops – military sources

Interference by the General Staff and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in the work of the tactical, operational tactical and operational strategic groups that are meant to manage combat operations with awareness of the situation on the ground is weakening Ukraine’s positions on the front and slowing down critically important decision-making.

Quote from the article: "The commander-in-chief tries to control everything – from the appointment of the new commander of the 59th Brigade (which reports to Commander of Unmanned Systems Forces Vadym Sukharevskyi) to the placement of an infantry position on a specific front.

This not only ties the hands of the tactical, operational tactical and operational strategic groups who should be managing combat operations with knowledge of the local situation. It also slows down the making of critically important decisions.

Ukrainska Pravda has learned that it was suggested to Syrskyi that the defensive line near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, should be restructured in order to free up forces for containment operations in an area under greater threat. But this suggestion was rejected."

Quote from a UP source in the defence forces: "Instead of planning strategic and operational actions, Syrskyi is writing combat orders regarding the regaining of section-level positions. The General Staff, going against logic, common sense and official regulations, is sending out coordinates for where a squad-level position should be placed. Determining a squad’s position is the task of a platoon commander at most! Not only that – these orders come with the clarification that if you do not place the position there, you will face criminal liability."

Details: According to the article, Syrskyi is also limiting the authority of the Commander of the Ground Forces, Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

Syrskyi and Drapatyi have a rather cold working relationship. Three unrelated UP sources have confirmed that the commander-in-chief frequently considers his own decisions to be better and has shut Drapatyi off from certain responsibilities.

Some of our sources say there are differences in views regarding the future course of the defence forces’ actions: Syrskyi believes that Ukrainian troops should go on the offensive, while Drapatyi thinks there is insufficient capacity for offensive operations and that a defensive stance is necessary. Some sources are convinced that either Syrskyi or the President’s Office fears Drapatyi as a competitor, since he has a reputation among the troops as a humane and strong commander.

Background: On 1 June, following a tragedy at the 239th training ground, where soldiers from a training battalion were killed in a Russian strike, Ground Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi resigned, stating that he was unable, as commander, to fully ensure the execution of his orders.

