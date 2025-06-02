All Sections
Russia claims to have offered Ukraine partial ceasefire

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 June 2025, 18:23
Vladimir Medinsky. Stock photo: Getty Images

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, has said that Russia is offering Kyiv a temporary ceasefire on certain fronts.

Source: a speech by Vladimir Medinsky broadcast by Russian propaganda media following the talks in Istanbul on Monday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Medinsky said that Russia has prepared a two-part "memorandum" proposing a ceasefire and ending the war it started.

The second part of the "memorandum" provides for "variability" and "several paths", he said.

Among other things, Russia offered Ukraine a 2-3-day ceasefire in certain areas of the front line during the negotiations, and the Ukrainian side has taken time to consider the proposal.

Medinsky also confirmed the preparation of the "most ambitious" prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow, which will include the seriously wounded and seriously ill, as well as military personnel under the age of 25, and the exchange of 6,000 bodies.

Background:

negotiationsRusso-Ukrainian warTürkiyeRussia
