Turkish president names his "greatest wish" for Ukraine-Russia peace talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeated his offer to facilitate a meeting between heads of state following talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Source: Anadolu, quoting Erdoğan’s remarks after a Turkish government meeting in Ankara, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Erdoğan said his "greatest wish" is to arrange a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in Istanbul or Ankara". He did not rule out inviting US President Donald Trump.

Advertisement:

"I also want to take part in this meeting so that Istanbul becomes a centre of peace," he added.

Erdoğan called the negotiations in Istanbul "an important achievement" that took place "despite yesterday’s events" – likely referring to the attack on Russian airfields.

Background:

This meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which lasted a little over an hour, was the second one, following talks on 16 May.

As a result of the meeting, the two sides managed to reach agreement on further exchanges involving specific categories of military personnel. Kyiv also handed over a list of several hundred Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

The Russian delegation has stated that it proposed a temporary ceasefire on certain sections of the front.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!