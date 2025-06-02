Turkish president names his "greatest wish" for Ukraine-Russia peace talks
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeated his offer to facilitate a meeting between heads of state following talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.
Source: Anadolu, quoting Erdoğan’s remarks after a Turkish government meeting in Ankara, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Erdoğan said his "greatest wish" is to arrange a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy "in Istanbul or Ankara". He did not rule out inviting US President Donald Trump.
"I also want to take part in this meeting so that Istanbul becomes a centre of peace," he added.
Erdoğan called the negotiations in Istanbul "an important achievement" that took place "despite yesterday’s events" – likely referring to the attack on Russian airfields.
Background:
- This meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, which lasted a little over an hour, was the second one, following talks on 16 May.
- As a result of the meeting, the two sides managed to reach agreement on further exchanges involving specific categories of military personnel. Kyiv also handed over a list of several hundred Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
- The Russian delegation has stated that it proposed a temporary ceasefire on certain sections of the front.
