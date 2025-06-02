Zelenskyy: Ukraine may face gas shortage

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Ukraine could face a gas shortage as a result of Russian large-scale attacks on Ukraineʼs gas infrastructure.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There were large-scale attacks on gas storage facilities and production facilities. We have lost some of our capabilities, which we are now gradually restoring."

Advertisement:

The president said that Ukraine had already found part of the required volume of gas, but about half of the resource required to cover its needs fully is still missing.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have agreed with the minister of energy that we will look for opportunities to close this deficit, which may occur if everything is not restored, if we cannot fully provide gas to our population," Zelenskyy said.

The president also noted that it was a question of purchasing gas worth about €1 billion, and said he was discussing this issue with the Norwegian prime minister.

Background: Ukraine may soon start importing gas through the Trans-Balkan corridor, in addition to its current gas imports from Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.



Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!