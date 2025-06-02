Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives invitation to NATO summit in The Hague

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine has been invited to the NATO summit in The Hague, which will take place on 24-25 June.

Source: European Pravda; Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy told journalists about his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte earlier on Monday.

"We’ve been invited to the NATO summit. I think this is important," Zelenskyy added.

The president did not specify how Ukraine would be represented at the NATO summit, but said that Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha would talk to his counterparts "about the layout".

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that because of US President Donald Trump, NATO is preparing a mini-declaration for the summit in The Hague, likely without mentioning Ukraine.

There have also been reports that the US is opposed to Zelenskyy being invited to the NATO summit. However, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has denied these reports.

