Zelenskyy comments on Russians' idea of a "partial" ceasefire: "Idiots"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 2 June 2025, 21:04
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia's proposal for a temporary and limited ceasefire is designed to delay US sanctions.

Source: European Pravda; Ukrinform; Zelenskyy at a briefing

Details: Zelenskyy criticised Russia's proposal for a two- or three-day ceasefire "to take the bodies of fallen soldiers from the battlefield".

"I think they are idiots, because, in principle, a ceasefire is meant to ensure that there are no casualties," Zelenskyy added.

The president thinks the ceasefire is "just a matter of a short pause in the war" for Russia.

"That is why I really want our American partners to take strong steps and send a package of sanctions to the Senate, to push the Russians to cease fire with strong sanctions. They don't understand any other way. And we believe that this is fair," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added that "after all, it's been three months since the US signalled a complete ceasefire, and we supported them".

Background:

  • Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement on the next exchanges of certain categories of military personnel on 16 May, and Kyiv handed over a list of several hundred Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.
  • Meanwhile, Russian media revealed the ultimatum demands for Ukraine that Russia put forward as part of a deal for a complete ceasefire.

