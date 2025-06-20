All Sections
Over 170 combat clashes on front line, 52 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 20 June 2025, 08:39
The Pokrovsk front on the map. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 176 combat clashes have taken place on the front line over the past 24 hours, with 52 combat clashes on the Pokrovsk front and 29 on the Lyman front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 20 June

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 13 Russian assaults. In addition, the Russians launched eight airstrikes using nine guided aerial bombs and conducted 207 attacks, including 10 from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops launched 12 attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene and Stroivka.

On the Kupiansk front, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled two attacks near the village of Stepova Novoselivka.

On the Lyman front, there were 29 combat clashes. Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Nadiia, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces launched 13 assaults near the city of Chasiv Yar and towards the settlements of Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops attacked Ukrainian positions 20 times near the settlements of Petrivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Diliivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 52 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Koptieve, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Horikhove, Oleksiivka and Novoukrainka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 17 attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Bahatyr, Novosilka and Shevchenko.

On the Huliaipole front, defence forces repelled a single Russian attack near the village of Malynivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian units made one unsuccessful attempt to advance.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there were no signs of offensive formations on the Russian side.

