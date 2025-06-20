All Sections
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone producers and suppliers

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 20 June 2025, 16:00
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enacted a decision by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions on individuals and legal entities involved in the development and production of drones in Russia, as well as in schemes to circumvent international sanctions.

Source: a decree published on the President’s Office website

Details: Decree No. 415/2025, signed on 20 June, lists 56 individuals and 55 legal entities.

The President’s Office reports that the sanctions target persons involved in the creation and manufacture of Russian drones, including Geran, Orlan-10, SuperCam and FPV drones. The list also includes suppliers of Alabuga Machinery LLC and companies importing components for the Russian UAV manufacturer Kronstadt Joint Stock Company, particularly for the production of Banderol weapons.

The annexes to the decree state that all the individuals are citizens of the Russian Federation. Among the legal entities, six are registered in China, one in Belarus and the rest are Russian companies associated with the aggressor state’s defence industry.

Sanctions include the freezing of assets, suspension of financial transactions, prohibition of capital withdrawal, cancellation of licences and imposition of other restrictions. They will be implemented by the Cabinet of Ministers, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine and other competent authorities.

Background: 

  • Ukraine is set to fully align its anti-Russian sanctions with those imposed by the European Union and other international partners.
  • Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasised the need to step up sanctions against Russia and disrupt sanctions circumvention schemes in view of Russia’s ongoing attacks on Ukraine.
  • In June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted sanctions by Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) against Russian entities and individuals.

