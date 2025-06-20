All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Armed Forces to have its first all-female drone interception crew

Vira ShurmakevychFriday, 20 June 2025, 17:34
Ukraine's Armed Forces to have its first all-female drone interception crew
The military will create its first all-female crew of drone interceptors. Photo: Bumble-Dee/Depositphotos

Ukraine’s Armed Forces is to create its first all-female crew to intercept Russian drones. It will be formed within the 427th Raroh Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems.

Source: 427th Raroh Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems

Quote: "Are your circumstances prompting you to do something useful in the army? Are you ready to go through selection and learn a lot of new things? Why not give the UAV interception crew a try? You'll be serving alongside other women like you, with the same values and strength of character."

Advertisement:

Source: The duties of a drone interceptor will include:

  • detecting and destroying Russian aerial assets;
  • maintaining assigned weapons and keeping them ready for use;
  • carrying out combat missions as part of a unit;
  • mastering their chosen specialism;
  • participating in training and combat operations;
  • maintaining military discipline.

The regiment offers clothing, food and medical support, as well as opportunities for professional development and career growth.

The job description states that the unit will provide all the necessary training and that the main requirement for candidates is a desire to serve.

You can join the Raroh regiment by following this link.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Five people killed and 19 injured in Russian combined strike on Kyiv – video
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
Freed Belarusian opposition figure voices full support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
Ukraine controls 90 sq km in Russia’s Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's commander-in-chief
Teenager killed and three people injured in Russian attack on Sloviansk
updatedRussia attacks Chernihiv Oblast with drones, killing one man
All News
Armed Forces
Ukrainian soldier Vitalii Karvatskyi killed in action
Major General Nikoliuk appointed as commander of Donetsk Operational and Tactical Group
Russia steps up assaults on Siversk front and uses chemical weapons
RECENT NEWS
07:29
Five people killed and 19 injured in Russian combined strike on Kyiv – video
07:06
Russia loses 1,010 soldiers over past day
02:46
Large-scale Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: one killed, four injured, houses and hotel damaged
01:09
Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: houses, metro station and cars damaged, at least five people injured
20:13
Three injured in Russian attack on Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast, including two children
20:00
NATO countries agree to allocate 5% of GDP to defence – Reuters, DPA
18:03
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on US strikes on Iran: Iran's nuclear programme must be terminated
17:23
Russia launches missile attack on Ukrainian military training ground: several killed and injured
17:15
updatedRussian attack on Kramatorsk: 3 killed, search for people under rubble continues – photos
16:56
Norwegian defence minister discusses long-range weapons investment with Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: