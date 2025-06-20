Ukraine's Armed Forces to have its first all-female drone interception crew

The military will create its first all-female crew of drone interceptors. Photo: Bumble-Dee/Depositphotos

Ukraine’s Armed Forces is to create its first all-female crew to intercept Russian drones. It will be formed within the 427th Raroh Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems.

Quote: "Are your circumstances prompting you to do something useful in the army? Are you ready to go through selection and learn a lot of new things? Why not give the UAV interception crew a try? You'll be serving alongside other women like you, with the same values and strength of character."

detecting and destroying Russian aerial assets;

maintaining assigned weapons and keeping them ready for use;

carrying out combat missions as part of a unit;

mastering their chosen specialism;

participating in training and combat operations;

maintaining military discipline.

The regiment offers clothing, food and medical support, as well as opportunities for professional development and career growth.

The job description states that the unit will provide all the necessary training and that the main requirement for candidates is a desire to serve.

You can join the Raroh regiment by following this link.

