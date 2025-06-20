"My socks made it through": Ukrainian border guard shows off socks with service logo that survived his time in Russian captivity – video

A Ukrainian border guard managed to hold onto a pair of socks marked "SBGSU" (State Border Guard Service of Ukraine) throughout his time in Russian captivity.

Source: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service

Details: The defender dreamed of wearing them again on the day of his homecoming, the State Border Guard Service has reported.

The soldier has kept the socks since 2022, when he was captured after the defenders of the Azovstal Steelworks in Mariupol were ordered to surrender.

"I don't know how I managed to hold onto them," he said. "They got through it all. I thought they would take my socks."

The Border Guard Service has posted a moving video in which the defender describes how he dreamed of coming home.

Background:

On 20 June, Ukraine brought back a group of seriously ill and severely wounded defenders from Russian captivity under the arrangements agreed at the Kyiv-Moscow talks in Istanbul.

They included soldiers from Ukraine's Armed Forces, the National Guard and the Border Guard Service. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said most of the released soldiers had been in captivity for over two years.

