Ukraine brings back another group of severely wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity – photos, video

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 20 June 2025, 14:34
Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Ukraine brought back another group of defenders from Russian captivity on 20 June under a deal reached during negotiations with Moscow in Istanbul.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War; Office of the Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights

Quote: "Most of the warriors returning today from Russian captivity had been held for over two years. And now, at last, they are home.

These are defenders of Mariupol and Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts. Warriors of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the Border Guard Service."

Details: The Coordination Headquarters added that the liberated group comprises severely wounded defenders and those seriously ill.

The service members that Ukraine has brought back home belong to Ukraine's Armed Forces, particularly the Navy, Ground Forces, Airborne Forces, Unmanned Systems Forces, Border Guard and National Guard.

All the defenders released on 20 June are privates and non-commissioned officers.

 
Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity
Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Among those released are once again defenders of the city of Mariupol, who had been held captive since 2022.

All of the released defenders have sustained injuries or are suffering from severe medical conditions: epilepsy, hypertension, coronary heart disease, vision problems, musculoskeletal disorders, hernias and chronic digestive diseases. Many of those liberated have also been found to be significantly underweight.

The defenders will be taken to medical centres for comprehensive examinations, treatment and rehabilitation. All those released will receive the necessary support, have their documents restored to them and be paid their appropriate salary for the time spent in captivity.

The Coordination Headquarters also reported that the exchange process is underway according to the arrangements reached during the Kyiv-Moscow talks in Istanbul. Once all stages of the exchange are complete, the exact number of those released will be announced.

 
Ukrainians brought back from Russian captivity
Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

The oldest person released today is 60, according to the Office of the Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner

