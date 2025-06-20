Four countries urge EU to support Eastern Shield and Baltic Defence Line

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Poland and the president of Lithuania have sent an open letter to EU leaders calling for stronger support for defence initiatives on the EU's eastern border.

Source: the letter, posted on X (Twitter) by Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The letter was signed by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

In the letter, dated 20 June, the four leaders emphasise the growing threat from Russia and Belarus, particularly through their destabilising actions, sabotage, and use of migrants as a tool to exert pressure.

Quote: "Russia is testing our deterrence and resilience through destabilising and sabotage activities, particularly along the eastern borders of the EU. We face additional pressure from the weaponisation of migrants by Russia and Belarus."

More details: The letter’s signatories have called on the EU to recognise the Baltic Defence Line and Eastern Shield initiatives as projects of common European interest and to support them using all available EU instruments.

The leaders noted that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are already actively investing in strengthening their defence capabilities and are prepared to spend more than 5% of GDP on defence.

They underlined the importance of building infrastructure to counter possible incursions and close coordination within the EU and NATO.

They also added that the Eastern Shield and Baltic Defence Line initiatives aim to develop layered defensive measures along the EU's eastern border. These initiatives are already underway, but need broader support from European institutions.

Background: In late 2024, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that construction of the Eastern Shield fortification system along its borders with Russia and Belarus had begun.

The Polish government adopted a resolution establishing the Eastern Shield National Deterrence and Defence Programme, with a budget of PLN 10 billion (approx. US$2.7 billion) for 2024-2028, at a session held in the northeastern city of Białystok on 10 June last year.

Earlier, it was reported that Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland planned to request EU funding to build a network of bunkers, barriers, supply lines and military warehouses along their borders with Russia and Belarus.

On 20 June, it was reported that the Estonian Defence Forces, in cooperation with the Centre for Defence Investment (RKIK), had begun building the Baltic Defence Line on the country's south-eastern border.



