Seven people wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over past day
Saturday, 21 June 2025, 09:18
Seven people were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast over just one day on 20 June.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: The authorities reported that Russian troops had targeted social infrastructure facilities and residential areas in the region, damaging two high-rise buildings and 14 houses.
The Russians also destroyed outbuildings, a garage and cars.
Meanwhile, in Donetsk Oblast, the Russians wounded three residents on 20 June in Pokrovsk, Rodynske and Ozerne.
