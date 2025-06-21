Citizens of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries who come to Russia to work are increasingly being recruited for the war against Ukraine.

Details: DIU notes that the Russian army misleads migrant workers with promises of a "fast buck" under short-term contracts.

Migrants are used to form separate units which are usually sent to the most dangerous areas of the front line. DIU added that most migrants are killed in the fighting.

DIU has recently recorded the deaths of citizens of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Background: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center noted at the end of 2023 that the total number of migrants from Central Asia in the temporarily occupied territories had already exceeded 100,000.

