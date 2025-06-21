Zelenskyy: Moscow gave Kyiv 20 Russian bodies, some with Russian ID

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that 20 bodies recently handed over as fallen Ukrainian defenders are, in fact, Russians.

Source: Zelenskyy at a meeting with journalists

Quote: "Nevertheless, they told us these were only Ukrainians and only service members. But that’s a lie, now documented. In some cases, these bodies even have Russian passports on them.

Advertisement:

They can't even check who they're sending. We certainly want all of our warriors and the bodies of our heroes back. But we definitely do not want Russians being handed over simply for the sake of quantity."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that the occupation of Sumy Oblast poses a problem for Russian forces.

Quote: "The situation in Sumy Oblast is a major problem for the Russians. They want to ‘sell’ success in Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast because if there is no success, President Trump is likely to increase pressure on them with sanctions. This week, they advanced 200 metres towards Sumy, but we pushed them back 200 to 400 metres. 23% of all bombs and attacks on the front fall on the Sivershchyna front. These are mostly bombs and North Korean missiles, which have been recorded in large numbers.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, two, three, or four people in sabotage and reconnaissance groups are constantly trying to break through. But so far, they have had no success."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!