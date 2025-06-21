Ukraine surpasses Russia in trade with Germany for first time

Vitalii Ivashchuk, an economic adviser at the Embassy of Ukraine in Germany, has reported that Ukraine has overtaken Russia as a trading partner of Germany for the first time since records began in 1992, citing data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office.

Source: Ukrinform, citing an online discussion titled How has Russia’s invasion changed German-Ukrainian economic relations?

Details: The Embassy of Ukraine analysed German trade statistics and noted that in 2024, Ukraine was ahead of Russia as a trading partner of Germany for the first time since data collection began in 1992.

In September 2023, the monthly trade turnover between Ukraine and Germany surpassed Germany’s trade with Russia for the first time.

Trade turnover between Ukraine and Germany reached €840 million, while trade between Russia and Germany amounted to €770 million. Among the main goods that Ukraine exports to Germany are food, metals and their products, machinery, equipment and transport.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Germany reports that one of the most promising sectors for German industry is the growth of bilateral trade connections and investments aimed at Ukraine's recovery. They also emphasised energy, information technology and digitalisation.

Background: Germany now purchases 95% fewer goods from Russia than before the war, and Russia has fallen from 12th to 59th place among Germany’s suppliers.

