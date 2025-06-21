All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian duo wins silver medal at European Canoe Sprint Championships

Oleksandr BulavaSaturday, 21 June 2025, 18:02
Ukrainian duo wins silver medal at European Canoe Sprint Championships
Liudmyla Luzan. Photo: Ukrainian Canoe Federation

The Ukrainian duo Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv have won a silver medal in the 200-metre canoe doubles at the 2025 ECA Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe European Championships in Racice, Czechia.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian duo clocked a time of 42.309 seconds, just 0.067 seconds behind the winners, Spanish Viktoria Yarchevska and Angeles Moreno. The Hungarians finished third.

Advertisement:

This is Luzan's second medal at the continental championships, having previously won silver in the same distance, but in the single canoe.

200-metre canoe double results

  1. Angels Moreno / Viktoria Yarchevska (Spain) – 42.242
  2. Liudmyla Luzan / Iryna Fedoriv (Ukraine) – 42.309
  3. Agnes Kiss / Bianka Nagy (Hungary) – 42.856

Background: Earlier, it was reported that the famous Ukrainian rower Oleksandr Kalinichenko died in the war with Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sportUkraine
Advertisement:
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
White House recommends halting funding for investigations into Russian crimes in Ukraine – Reuters
EU leaders agree to extend all sanctions against Russia, but not 18th package
Ukrainian intelligence drones destroy Russian air defence systems in Crimea – video
New stage of major exchange: Ukraine brings back another group of defenders – photos, video
All News
sport
FIFA penalises Russian club for refusing to pay Mariupol for training traitor footballer
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
Ukrainian Hanna Ivantsova wins Table Hockey World Championship
RECENT NEWS
13:19
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again, explosions rock Samar
13:13
"You are the true Hungary": an open letter to the Hungarian people
12:18
Ukrainian defence ministry promises to increase long-range operations in Russia
12:03
Ukraine's defence minister reveals when Ukraine plans to discuss Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
11:45
Zelenskyy expects EU to approve 18th sanctions package in June despite opposition from Hungarian and Slovak PMs
11:32
Orbán claims Hungary has halted Ukraine's EU accession
10:19
Netherlands and Belgium hand over two minehunters to Ukraine – video
10:06
Russia attacks Ukraine with 363 drones and 8 missiles: 365 targets downed
09:46
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises again
08:13
Almost 190 combat clashes on front line in 24 hours, 56 of which on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: