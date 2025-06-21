Ukrainian duo wins silver medal at European Canoe Sprint Championships
The Ukrainian duo Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv have won a silver medal in the 200-metre canoe doubles at the 2025 ECA Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe European Championships in Racice, Czechia.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: The Ukrainian duo clocked a time of 42.309 seconds, just 0.067 seconds behind the winners, Spanish Viktoria Yarchevska and Angeles Moreno. The Hungarians finished third.
This is Luzan's second medal at the continental championships, having previously won silver in the same distance, but in the single canoe.
200-metre canoe double results
- Angels Moreno / Viktoria Yarchevska (Spain) – 42.242
- Liudmyla Luzan / Iryna Fedoriv (Ukraine) – 42.309
- Agnes Kiss / Bianka Nagy (Hungary) – 42.856
Background: Earlier, it was reported that the famous Ukrainian rower Oleksandr Kalinichenko died in the war with Russia.
