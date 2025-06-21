Ukrainian duo wins silver medal at European Canoe Sprint Championships

The Ukrainian duo Liudmyla Luzan and Iryna Fedoriv have won a silver medal in the 200-metre canoe doubles at the 2025 ECA Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe European Championships in Racice, Czechia.

Details: The Ukrainian duo clocked a time of 42.309 seconds, just 0.067 seconds behind the winners, Spanish Viktoria Yarchevska and Angeles Moreno. The Hungarians finished third.

This is Luzan's second medal at the continental championships, having previously won silver in the same distance, but in the single canoe.

200-metre canoe double results

Angels Moreno / Viktoria Yarchevska (Spain) – 42.242 Liudmyla Luzan / Iryna Fedoriv (Ukraine) – 42.309 Agnes Kiss / Bianka Nagy (Hungary) – 42.856

