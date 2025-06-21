Kherson water supply disrupted after Russian attack damaged crucial facility

A Russian attack on Kherson has damaged a critical facility that provides the city’s water supply, potentially causing water interruptions or reduced pressure in some areas.

Source: Yaroslav Shanko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This afternoon [21 June], the Russian military attacked our city again. The strike damaged an important critical infrastructure facility that supplies water to Kherson.

Advertisement:

The fire that broke out at the site was quickly extinguished. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Nevertheless, the facility sustained significant damage and will take time to repair.

Parts of the Dniprovskyi, Korabelnyi and Tsentralnyi districts may experience interruptions or reduced water supply pressure during the repair works."

Details: Shanko has not ruled out that water may be supplied according to schedule and said any such decision will be announced separately.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!