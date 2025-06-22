All Sections
Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day

Ivan Diakonov Sunday, 22 June 2025, 07:01
Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
A Ukrainian soldier with a drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing its total personnel loss since the start of the full-scale invasion to 1,011,490 soldiers.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 June

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,011,490 (+1,100) military personnel;
  • 10,964 (+9) tanks;
  • 22,867 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 29,432 (+39) artillery systems;
  • 1,421 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 337 (+0) helicopters;
  • 41,579 (+157) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,376 (+7) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 52,734 (+117) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

