Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 22 June 2025, 07:01
Russia has lost 1,100 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing its total personnel loss since the start of the full-scale invasion to 1,011,490 soldiers.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 22 June
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 22 June 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,011,490 (+1,100) military personnel;
- 10,964 (+9) tanks;
- 22,867 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
- 29,432 (+39) artillery systems;
- 1,421 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,188 (+0) air defence systems;
- 416 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 337 (+0) helicopters;
- 41,579 (+157) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,376 (+7) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 52,734 (+117) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,920 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
