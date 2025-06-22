All Sections
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh qualifies early for Diamond League final in Zurich

Oleksandr BulavaSunday, 22 June 2025, 11:54
Yaroslava Mahuchikh. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has earned the right to compete in the Diamond League high jump final following the Paris stage.

Source: Suspilne Sport, a branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: The Ukrainian won a silver medal at the Paris stage, finishing behind Australian Nicola Olyslagers for the second time in a row. Thanks to this, Yaroslava added 7 points to her personal score, which is used to qualify for the final of the tournament, which will take place on 27-28 August in Zurich.

Advertisement:

Another Ukrainian athlete, Yuliia Levchenko, finished only 11th in the Paris competition, so she did not earn any ranking points.

After four stages of the Diamond League, Mahuchikh scored 30 points and took first place in the world rankings. The Ukrainian won a gold medal at competitions in Xiamen and Shanghai and a silver medal in Stockholm and Paris. Based on the results of all stages, the six best athletes will advance to the Diamond League final.

Ranking of the best high jumpers in the Diamond League

Yaroslava Mahuchikh (Ukraine) — 30 points

Nicola Olyslagers (Australia) — 29 points

Eleanor Patterson (Australia) — 24 points

Yuliia Levchenko (Ukraine) — 15 points

Morgan Lake (the UK) — 11 points

Vashti Cunningham (United States) — 10 points

Background: On the eve of the competition, Mahuchikh commented on her silver medal at the Diamond League stage in Paris, where she broke the world record a year ago.

