Ulyana Krychkovska, Serhiy SydorenkoSunday, 22 June 2025, 14:33
Zelenskyy to attend PACE meeting next week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to France next week to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Source: European Pravda, citing the PACE programme

Details: Zelenskyy will travel to Strasbourg on Thursday 26 June for the PACE meeting.

European Pravda has found that this visit, which appeared in the PACE indicative programme only a few days ago, has been agreed upon with the Ukrainian President's Office.

However, there is still a slight possibility that his visit may be cancelled due to the chaotic events at the NATO and EU summits.

It is not yet clear whether Zelenskyy will travel to Strasbourg from The Hague, where he is expected to be on 23-24 June, and consequently skip the EU summit, where his participation has been under consideration.

However, Zelenskyy is currently scheduled to meet with EU leaders and member states in The Hague after the NATO summit.

Background:

  • As previously reported by European Pravda, Zelenskyy intends to attend the NATO summit in The Hague on 24-25 June in person.
  • However, given that US President Donald Trump’s interest in resolving the war in Ukraine is waning, some Ukrainian officials are reportedly questioning whether Zelenskyy should attend the NATO summit at all.
  • The agenda for this year’s NATO summit has deliberately been made shorter to accommodate Trump.

