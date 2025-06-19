Zelenskyy's attendance at EU leaders' Brussels summit expected, but not yet confirmed

The European Council is hoping that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on 26 June, but has not yet received official confirmation from the President’s Office.

Source: European Pravda, citing a European Council official and a Brussels-based diplomat from an EU member state, both familiar with the summit preparations and speaking on condition of anonymity

Details: The sources said Zelenskyy had been invited to the European Council meeting but had not formally confirmed whether he would attend.

"We have invited him [Zelenskyy – ed.] to the European Council meeting, but his attendance has not been officially confirmed," the EU official said.

Despite this, the current draft agenda for the 26-27 June summit states that Zelenskyy will take part.

"The summit will begin at 11:00 on 26 June with President Zelenskyy. It is not yet known whether he will attend in person or join via video link," the European diplomat said.

As previously reported by European Pravda, Zelenskyy intends to attend the NATO summit in The Hague on 24-25 June in person.

However, given that US President Donald Trump’s interest in resolving the war in Ukraine is waning, some Ukrainian officials are reportedly questioning whether Zelenskyy should attend the NATO summit at all.

The agenda for this year’s NATO summit has been deliberately made shorter to accommodate Trump.

