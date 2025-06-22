Norwegian defence minister discusses long-range weapons investment with Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Norway’s Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik, who arrived in Ukraine for his first visit since taking office in February.

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the Norwegian government for its substantial military aid, which has been increased to US$7 billion this year. He expressed hope that this level of support would be maintained in 2025.

Zelenskyy and Sandvik discussed investments in the production of Ukrainian-made weapons, including long-range missiles and drones, as well as scaling up joint defence manufacturing.

Other key topics included strengthening Ukraine’s air defences and improving combat aircraft capabilities. The president thanked Norway for providing F-16 fighter jets.

Zelenskyy also highlighted the importance of supplying NASAMS air defence systems and missiles to protect critical civilian infrastructure from Russian attacks.

He expressed gratitude to Norway for its energy assistance during the winter and for allocating funds for the purchase of imported gas.

The Norwegian defence minister reaffirmed continued support for Ukraine and stressed the importance of developing defence capabilities in both countries.

Norway and Ukraine are jointly training drone operators in Trøndelag as part of Operation Gungne.

Since April 2025, Norway has officially joined the drone coalition for Ukraine.

