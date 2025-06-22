Norway and Ukraine jointly train drone operators

Norway and Ukraine are jointly training drone operators in the central Norwegian region of Trøndelag as part of Operation Gungne.

Source: Norwegian Minister of Defence Tore O. Sandvik, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sandvik said that the exchange of experience with Ukrainian instructors opens up new opportunities for Norway in the use of drones.

Quote: "Drones have become a key factor in shaping the defence capabilities of the future. The Norwegian Armed Forces must be able to use them effectively in the air, at sea, underwater and on land to strengthen their operational capabilities."

More details: This autumn, Norway will present its strategy for drones in the defence sector, ranging from the purchase and use of drones to measures to combat enemy drones.

Sandvik stressed that the war in Ukraine has clearly shown how rapid technological progress opens up new opportunities for defence and attack in military operations.

Norway is also actively involved in the drone coalition to support Ukraine, contributing to the defence capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and gaining important experience for itself.

The Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI), together with the Armed Forces and the Defence Research Establishment, is particularly studying the lessons of the war in Ukraine to shape Norway’s defence capabilities in the future.

Quote from Sandvik: "In the short term, the Armed Forces should make more active use of drones and interact effectively with other systems. It is also important to constantly improve regulatory, technological, organisational, managerial and tactical aspects in order to lay the foundation for the wider use of drones in the future or in the face of rapidly increasing needs."

Background:

In April 2025, Norway officially joined the Ukraine drone coalition.

At the end of May, it was announced that Norway had approved a Ukrainian request to allocate a greater portion of this year's support funds to the production of Ukrainian drones.

