Zelenskyy: Russia is trying to bargain to prevent new sanctions and ease existing ones

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on 22 June. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Russia is using "all available methods to bargain" for the non-application of new sanctions and the easing of existing ones after receiving reports from Ukrainian intelligence services.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "Today, I also received detailed reports from our intelligence services – Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service. First and foremost, they focused on Russia's intentions and our defence against them.

The key objective Moscow is pursuing is to undermine sanctions. They are using all available methods to bargain not only to prevent new sanctions from being imposed, but also to ease existing ones.

We understand how and whom they are using in Europe and other parts of the world. We are countering these efforts. I thank everyone who is promoting the sanctions agenda despite everything. Because this is an agenda that brings peace closer."

