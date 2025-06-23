All Sections
Two emergency workers injured in repeat Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast – photos

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 23 June 2025, 07:15
Two emergency workers injured in repeat Russian strike on Kyiv Oblast – photos
Evacuation measures. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been killed and eight others injured in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast. Two State Emergency Service employees have been injured during a secondary strike while rescue operations were ongoing.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Russian forces conducted another large-scale attack on Kyiv Oblast on the night of 22-23 June, hitting residential and industrial facilities. The most severe destruction was recorded in the Bila Tserkva and Bucha districts.

The Russians launched a secondary strike during operations to deal with the aftermath of the strikes in the city of Bila Tserkva, when emergency workers were evacuating people and firefighters were extinguishing a fire. Two emergency workers have been injured.

 
Fire at the scene
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire covering an area of 1,500 sq m broke out in a two-storey hotel building housing a private hospital. State Emergency Service personnel managed to evacuate six critically ill patients in time.

 
Building on fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Elderly being evacuated
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Another person being evacuated
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Firefighting efforts are ongoing at residential buildings at several addresses.

