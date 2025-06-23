All Sections
Ukrainian Defence Ministry approves DODGER robotic system with 250 kg capacity

Monday, 23 June 2025, 13:31
The universal ground robotic system DODGER. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

The universal ground robotic system DODGER has been approved for use by Ukraine’s defence forces. The robot is designed for logistics missions, minelaying and evacuation.

Source: press service for Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, as reported by Oboronka, a project of Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: DODGER features a wheeled chassis and can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms. It was developed incorporating combat experience from the Ukrainian military.

The system is designed to evacuate wounded soldiers from the battlefield, lay mines to protect Ukrainian positions, or mine roads behind enemy lines.

The new robotic system has a low silhouette, making it less visible on the battlefield. Its armoured hull protects internal systems from bullets and shrapnel.

