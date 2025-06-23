Married couple killed in Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv, leaving behind school-age son

A married couple has been killed in a Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv. Their son, Kyrylo, has been left orphaned.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Life

Details: Kyrylo’s school, No. 97 named after Olena Teliha, confirmed the death of his parents to Ukrainska Pravda. Life. Kyrylo had just finished the ninth grade there.

Natalia Sytnyk, head of the parents' committee of the class, said that the boy was not harmed because he was staying with his grandmother outside the city at the time of the attack.

Quote: "We have a group chat with the kids and me. When the explosion happened, I messaged them to check if everyone was OK. Everyone replied. Then Kyrylo messaged me privately: 'I can’t get through to my mum and dad'.

I started calling everywhere I could. He told me their address, and I passed it on to the police so they could be found. Sadly, we later learned they were killed."

More details: Natalia also stated that the boy’s grandfather was killed in the attack. Kyrylo still has his grandmother, aunt and uncle.

"I’ve known the parents since first grade. We recently had a graduation – our kids just finished ninth grade.

They were the kind of couple that truly loved each other... You know how people say that when two people love each other, they die on the same day? That’s who they were," Natalia said.

She noted that Kyrylo is a good student. To help him, the parents’ committee has started collecting donations.

"The child has no home. Is he supposed to live in a village now? He’s used to being here – where his friends and school are. He has no belongings left. His grandmother lives on a 3,000-hryvnia pension (approx. US$71) – she can’t manage all of this," Natalia explained.

You can help Kyrylo by donating to a bank account set up by the parents’ committee.

The parents of Kyrylo’s classmates have also begun looking for a psychologist to work with him. Natalia said they have found professionals willing to help the boy and his family for free.

Background: During the Russian attack on the night of 22-23 June, buildings on the campus of Kyiv Polytechnic Institute in the Solomianskyi district were damaged – windows were blown out and a major fire broke out in a nearby building.

