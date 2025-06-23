Missile debris damages Kyiv Polytechnic pool building; fire breaks out nearby causing extensive damage – video, photo

Debris from a downed Russian missile damaged the pool facility of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI) in the Solomianskyi district on the night of 22-23 June. Windows were shattered, and a building near the sports complex caught fire and sustained extensive damage.

Source: Ukrinform news agency; Serhii Manziuk, Vice-Rector for Administrative and Financial Affairs at KPI, on Telegram; Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute on Facebook

Quote from Ukrinform: "On the night of 22-23 June, Kyiv endured another missile attack by Russia. One of the locations where debris fell was the pool at the National Technical University – KPI."

Details: Serhii Manziuk, Vice-Rector at KPI, confirmed that the sports complex building was indeed damaged but denied reports of a fire at the site.

"No building is burning at KPI! The windows were blown out, but the footage circulating online is not from our premises. There’s a lot of shattered glass. Anyone who’s willing and able is welcome to come and help clean up the glass at the sports complex today," Manziuk wrote, sharing a photo of the damaged building.

Shattered windows at KPI. Photo: Serhii Manziuk

Later, KPI clarified that as a result of the Russian attack, the institute's campus was damaged, in particular the sports complex, several academic buildings and four student accommodation buildings.

"There is no information about students or employees being injured as a result of damage to university buildings. University services have begun to deal with the aftermath," KPI reported.

Video footage by Ukrinform shows that the fire broke out in a building near the sports complex, which suffered severe damage.

Emergency services are at the scene and working to deal with the aftermath.

Early reports indicate there were no casualties at this specific location.

Background: Six people were killed and 19 more injured as a result of the overnight Russian strike on Kyiv.

