Large-scale Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast: one killed, eight injured, houses and hotel damaged

Kyiv Oblast suffered another large-scale Russian attack on the night of 22-23 June. Houses, cars and a hotel have been damaged and fires have broken out as a result of falling debris from intercepted Russian targets. One person has been killed and eight injured.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Debris from downed enemy targets caused fires in three houses in the Bila Tserkva district. Another house and a hotel building were damaged."

Details: Kalashnyk said four houses and three cars had been damaged in the Bucha district.

Fires broke out in two houses in the Boryspil district.

Updated: At 04:30, Kalashnyk confirmed the information regarding casualties from the Russian attack.

Quote: "Sadly, a 68-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in the enemy attack on the Bila Tserkva district.

Two people were taken to hospital. Two more received medical treatment at the scene."

Updated: The all-clear was given at 05:23.

Updated at 06:28: The State Emergency Service reported that the number of people injured had risen to eight.

Background: A large number of Russian attack UAVs were recorded over the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast as well as in many other oblasts on the night of 22-23 June.

