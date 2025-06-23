All Sections
Ukraine's Interior Ministry reveals to journalists the condition of bodies handed over by Russia – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 23 June 2025, 16:39
Ukraine's Interior Ministry reveals to journalists the condition of bodies handed over by Russia – photos
Interior Ministry shows media representatives the condition in which Russia is handing over bodies. Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has shown media representatives the condition in which the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, has handed over the bodies of its own citizens during the latest repatriation operations.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko: "The repatriation of bodies… we showed journalists how Russia is mocking the memory of the fallen.

The return of the bodies of our heroes and their identification is a painful, complex and extremely delicate process. And the enemy is deliberately making it difficult:

  • Russia is handing over the bodies of our deceased in a mutilated, decaying state, violating the conditions for storing bodies.
  • In some cases, the bodies are so fragmented that several DNA tests are required for identification, and the body of one person can be assembled from dozens of parts.
  • In 20 cases this year, the remains of Ukrainians were mixed with the bodies and remains of Russian soldiers."
 
Interior Ministry shows media representatives the condition in which Russia is handing over bodies.
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Ihor Klymenko said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs had publicly presented evidence: documents, badges, insignia, and personal belongings of the Russians.

 
Interior Ministry shows media representatives the condition in which Russia is handing over bodies.
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

The minister stressed that Ukraine is ready to return Russian bodies. Meanwhile, it is important not to make mistakes.

 
Interior Ministry shows media representatives the condition in which Russia is handing over bodies.
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote: "Knowing Russia's insidiousness, it is important for us to be sure that these bodies really belong to the enemy.

Therefore, we have appealed to the International Commission on Missing Persons to organise the process of DNA sampling from Russians in EU countries. We will soon publish a list of sampling points and instructions on how to register for the submission of biological material. And, of course, we will continue to publish information about unidentified bodies in Russian uniforms."

