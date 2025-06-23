NATO secretary general reveals content of NATO summit resolution on Ukraine

The final decision of the NATO summit in The Hague will include a provision concerning Ukraine, including a clause on financing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference before the start of the summit in The Hague

Details: Rutte said that the provisions on Ukraine should be part of the Alliance's decision to be agreed upon by the leaders of the allied states on Wednesday.

He said that the decision would include important statements about Ukraine, such as the plan to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 and the recognition of Ukraine’s need to continue defending itself. He refuted media speculation that Ukraine might be excluded from the summit decision and stressed that this represented a clear commitment from the allies.

Rutte also emphasised that NATO had already allocated €35 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, which exceeds last year's figures.

The NATO secretary general announced that the Alliance considers Russia to be its main threat.

