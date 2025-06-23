Secretary General explains why he believes there will be no attack on ​​NATO from Belarus

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte does not consider the possibility of Russia attacking the Alliance after the Zapad 2025 military exercises in Belarus to be a real threat.

Source: Mark Rutte at a press conference ahead of the NATO summit in The Hague, as reported by European Pravda’s correspondent

Details: Rutte said he believes NATO is already prepared to respond in such a way that Russia will refrain from attacking any of its member states.

"Our alliance is so strong today that if Russia would try something today, they know our reaction will be devastating," he said.

Rutte explained that the reason for his confidence is that the Alliance is different now, better prepared for a military threat from Russia, and Russia is aware of this. "We have the plans in place, we have the structures in place, the command and control systems in place to make sure that we can immediately skill what each nation has at its individual level to make sure that they can then deploy that to the collective endeavour when we get attacked," he explained.

Rutte also stressed that as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, NATO must increase its spending, as this will maintain a level of deterrence that will provide confidence that Russia will not attack.

Background: Earlier today, Rutte said that NATO considers Russia to be the main threat and announced that the Alliance has allocated €35 billion in aid to Ukraine so far this year.

