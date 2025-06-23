Zelenskyy and UK PM begin talks with focus on Russia's Oreshnik missile

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been speaking about the tasks that lie ahead for him and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, including imposing sanctions on companies involved in the manufacture of Russia’s Oreshnik medium-range hypersonic missile.

Details: Zelenskyy met with Starmer at his official residence on Monday 23 June.

The main objectives today, he said, are to save as many Ukrainian lives as possible, to stop Russian terror, and to force Russia to think about peace rather than expanding the war.

Zelenskyy said he and Starmer would be discussing political and diplomatic coordination, the development of joint defence projects and weapons production, and sanctions that would make it impossible for Russia to scale up weapons production.

"In particular, we will provide our partners with a list of Russian enterprises involved in the production of the Oreshnik system and other means used by Russia for terror. All companies and individuals engaged in this must be sanctioned – at the very least – in the key jurisdictions of the world," Zelenskyy tweeted.

The Ukrainian president said that most of the companies involved in Oreshnik’s production have not been sanctioned.

"We will correct that. Cooperation with Russian weapons manufacturers is a crime against peace. That is exactly how it should be interpreted," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

On the same day, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is ramping up production of Oreshnik missiles, which were first launched against Ukraine in November last year.

In November, Zelenskyy said that Putin was "brandishing the Oreshnik" to prevent US President Donald Trump from ending the Russo-Ukrainian war.

In December 2024, the Kremlin leader said that Oreshnik systems – which Moscow had been using to intimidate the West after it permitted Ukraine to launch its weapons in long-range strikes against Russia – could be deployed in Belarus in 2025.

